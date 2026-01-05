22mil M’sians to receive RM100 in SARA aid on Feb 9

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said up to RM200 in monthly SARA aid will be credited in phases via recipients’ MyKads as early as Jan 8. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Twenty-two million Malaysians aged 18 and above will receive RM100 in Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid via their MyKads on Feb 9.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the aid was to help ease the burden of living costs ahead of the festive season for all adult Malaysians, regardless of background.

“This is for Ramadan preparations, and also for Chinese New Year,” he said in his New Year’s message at the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department today.

Anwar also said up to RM200 in monthly SARA aid would be credited in phases via recipients’ MyKads as early as Jan 8, while up to RM500 in Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah first-phase payments would be given from Jan 20.

On July 23 last year, Anwar announced RM100 in SARA credit for 22 million Malaysians aged 18 and above, valid for use via their MyKads until Dec 31 to purchase basic goods at over 7,300 registered retail premises nationwide.