Rail service disruptions down by more than half

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook at the launch of Prasarana’s 2025 performance report at Menara Prasarana, Petaling Jaya. (Prasarana pic)

PETALING JAYA : Rail service disruptions across Prasarana Malaysia Bhd’s network fell by 56% from 71 incidents in 2024 to 31 last year.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said today that most of the disruptions lasted for less than 15 minutes, with only a small number extending to about 30 minutes.

“Many of these incidents were caused by external factors such as cable theft, fallen tree branches, foreign objects on tracks, and severe weather,” Loke said after the launch of Prasarana’s 2025 performance report here.

He said some disruptions were unavoidable because of safety systems designed to stop trains when hazards are detected.

He said Prasarana’s traffic officers are now stationed on every train to respond immediately to service interruptions, while ongoing infrastructure upgrades are aimed at shortening recovery times.

Separately, Loke defended the recent increase in the price of Rapid KL’s daily travel pass from RM6 to RM10, saying it reflected rising operational costs, including wages and maintenance.

He also noted that the daily pass is mainly used by non-regular users, such as tourists or weekend travellers.

He said frequent commuters are better served by monthly passes, which remain heavily subsidised.

More than 556,000 My50 passes were sold between July and December last year. Under the scheme, users pay RM50 a month, while the government subsidises an additional RM100 per user.

Loke said the government will continue subsidising the My50 pass in 2026.

In its report, Prasarana said it recorded its highest-ever daily passenger count of 1.63 million on Dec 31, 2025.

The average daily passenger journeys throughout 2025 also increased significantly, rising by 11% to 1.31 million last year from 1.18 million in 2024.

Prasarana said this achievement demonstrates the growing strength, consistency, and reliability of its rail and bus service operations.