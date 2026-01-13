Loke warns of action if bus in Rawang crash had no speed-limiting device

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said JPJ would conduct a safety audit on the bus and lorry companies involved in Sunday’s accident on the North–South Expressway. (Fire and rescue department pics)

SERDANG : Investigations into Sunday’s fatal three-vehicle crash on the North–South Expressway are now focussed on safety aspects, including the installation of speed-limiting devices (SLD), says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

Loke warned that action would be taken if the bus operator involved did not install an SLD.

“The bus and the company in question will also be investigated to see whether they complied with the SLD installation.

“If they did not install the SLD, then action will be taken against the company,” he said at a press conference after launching the Madani Student Transport Carnival and FLYSiswa 2026 at UPM’s main hall.

The accident at Km441.2 southbound, between Sungai Buaya and Rawang, involved an express bus that allegedly lost control in the right lane, skidded, and hit the median before blocking the highway.

A lorry and a motorcycle following behind could not avoid the bus and collided with its left side.

One bus passenger, an auxiliary police officer, died at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, while the lorry driver, motorcyclist, and seven other seriously injured passengers were treated at the same hospital.

The bus driver escaped uninjured. Police are investigating the accident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Loke said the road transport department would conduct safety inspections and audits on the bus and lorry companies, which would then be submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad).

He added that if the companies failed the audit, their operations could be suspended.

Separately, Loke announced that the FLYSiswa flight ticket subsidy initiative would be expanded this year to include four more categories of educational institutions, benefitting an estimated 6,278 additional students.

The new categories include the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara), the Malaysian Department of Energy Training Institute, semi-government universities, and state-owned higher education institutions.

However, Loke said it had yet to be decided whether private higher education institutions would be included.

Under the FLYsiswa initiative, each eligible student will receive a digital voucher worth RM400 from one of the participating airlines, including Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Batik Air, Firefly, and Air Borneo.