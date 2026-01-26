Green lane launched at KLIA Terminal 1 to improve passenger flow

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook (fifth from left) said the green lane at KLIA Terminal 1 will reduce congestion and long queues, particularly in the baggage claim area. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : International passengers arriving at KLIA Terminal 1 without luggage can now proceed directly to the arrival hall via the newly launched green lane system.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said today that two green lanes are provided for passengers with no items to declare, which will reduce congestion and long queues — particularly in the baggage claim area.

In addition to the two green lanes, a red lane has been designated for passengers carrying goods that must be inspected by the customs department or are subject to duty, Bernama reported.

He added that the system is being introduced on a one-month trial basis. If successful, it will be expanded to KLIA Terminal 2 and international airports in Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Penang, and Johor Bahru.

“Previously, all passengers had to go through a single lane, and baggage was often required to pass through scanners, causing delays and long queues,” he said after inspecting the green lane’s implementation at KLIA Terminal 1 today.

“We hope this initiative will further improve efficiency at KLIA Terminal 1. Even with the green lane, officers or personnel on duty can still stop or inspect passengers at any time. National security remains our top priority.”

He noted that the green lane has improved passenger flow, making travel more convenient in anticipation of a surge in tourist arrivals for Visit Malaysia 2026.

The country has set a target of 43 million international tourist arrivals this year under the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.