Penang’s historic ‘Big Ben’ to be turned into boutique hotel

The Malayan Railway building, which later became Wisma Kastam, will display its old charm again when it is redeveloped, said transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

GEORGE TOWN : The historic Malayan Railway building here, widely known as the island’s “Big Ben”, will be converted into a boutique hotel, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said today.

He said the once-grand clock tower building, long associated with the old rail system and the customs department, will be restored and repositioned as a key attraction within George Town’s heritage zone.

“It is run-down right now. It looks like an abandoned building, but it will be turned into a jewel. I have signed the papers approving the project to transform it into a boutique hotel,” he said when officiating the Penang Port Commission’s 70th anniversary celebration here today.

Speaking to reporters later, Loke said the plan forms part of a broader effort to unlock the economic potential of the entire waterfront area.

“The whole development will be interesting. It will be a waterfront development that we want to fully maximise,” he said.

Built in 1909 by architect AB Hubback, the three-storey Malayan Railway building once served as the island’s ticketing office for steamers to Prai.

The Edwardian-style structure features a blend of European and Asian design elements, with wrought-iron railings, teak beams, and early Minton tiles still visible inside.

Its central staircase, two old lift shafts, and a spiral stairway leading to the long-stalled clock tower also remain intact.

Despite lacking railway tracks, newspapers in the early 1900s dubbed it a “ghost station”. Its towering clock later earned it the nickname “Big Ben”, with chimes once heard across the city.

The building was later taken over by the customs department and became popularly known as Menara Kastam.

It has been vacant since the customs department moved out in 2023.

The property remains under the ownership of Railway Assets Corporation, which comes under the transport ministry.

Loke said the redevelopment would complement federal and state plans to rejuvenate the surrounding waterfront, including the old Tanjung City Marina, the godowns, and the cruise terminal at Swettenham Pier.

The area, located at the edge of George Town’s Unesco heritage zone, is envisioned as a continuous waterfront stretch linking Padang Kota Lama to the marina.