How to detox after CNY the old-fashioned way

While overindulging during Chinese New Year is understandable, getting a reset on your health is simpler than you think (Envato Elements pic)

Chinese New Year feasting, yee sang sessions and reunion banquets can be joyous – and heavy on the stomach. After days of celebratory eating and drinking, it’s understandable to want a “reset”.

But before you reach for juice cleanses or detox teas, there’s something important to know: your body doesn’t need a commercial detox plan to cleanse itself.

In fact, multiple scientific reviews show that popular detox diets lack solid evidence for removing toxins or improving long-term health.

A 2015 review published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics concluded that detox diets are poorly defined and unsupported by quality research: there’s no compelling evidence they improve elimination of toxins or produce sustained health benefits.

Even worse, some so-called detox supplements have been linked to liver injury, according to case reports in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology.

But there’s good news: supporting your body’s natural detox systems doesn’t require drastic approaches. Peer-reviewed research highlights substances and behaviours that do help your organs function efficiently – and many are simple, sustainable habits.

Incorporating 25–30g of fibre into your diet will help boost your digestive health and elimination process. (Envato Elements pic)

Eat more fibre – science explains why

Fibre doesn’t “detox” you magically, but it plays a real, measurable role in digestive health and elimination. A review in The Lancet found that higher fibre intake is associated with improved bowel regularity and reduced risk of digestive disease, which supports efficient removal of waste material.

Fibre also feeds beneficial gut bacteria, which produce compounds that encourage gut barrier function and may help process metabolites more effectively.

Practical tip: Add legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables to your daily meals – aim for at least 25–30g of fibre a day.

Hydrate – because kidneys work when water flows

Water isn’t a trendy detox ingredient — it’s a necessity. Scientific research shows that adequate hydration improves kidney filtration and waste removal.

A study in the American Journal of Physiology demonstrated that dehydration reduces the kidneys’ ability to clear solutes and metabolic waste, slowing the body’s natural cleansing processes.

Pro tip: A simple hydration check is the colour of your urine – pale yellow generally means you’re well hydrated.

Remember to drink enough water to keep hydrated and to boost kidney function. (Envato Elements pic)

Quit smoking and moderate alcohol – organs need a break

This isn’t moralising – it’s biology. Smoking introduces thousands of toxic compounds that stress the lungs and liver.

A 2020 review in Cell Biology and Toxicology confirmed that cigarette smoke increases systemic oxidative stress and inflammation, forcing detox organs to work overtime.

Likewise, excessive alcohol intake directly impairs liver cells. Research in Alcohol Research: Current Reviews details how chronic alcohol use disrupts liver metabolism, leading to fat accumulation, inflammation and reduced detox capacity.

Healthy habit: Cutting back, even temporarily, gives your liver and lungs a chance to recover.

Sleep – your brain’s nightly clean-up crew

This one is fascinating: sleep isn’t just rest, it’s brain maintenance. A 2013 study in Science Translational Medicine showed that during deep sleep, the brain’s glymphatic system clears metabolic waste products – including amyloid proteins linked to cognitive decline – much more efficiently than during wakefulness.

Getting seven to nine hours of quality sleep supports not just brain health but the body’s overall ability to rebalance hormones, glycaemic control and stress responses.

Getting adequate physical activity improves blood flow and lymphatic circulation. (Envato Elements pic)

Move more – evidence supports circulation and lymphatic flow

Exercise doesn’t directly “detox” you, but it improves blood flow and lymphatic circulation. The lymphatic system – a network of vessels that runs alongside blood vessels – helps transport waste and immune cells.

Physical movement enhances lymph flow, helping the body clear metabolites and cellular waste. Even light to moderate activity – brisk walking, cycling, dancing – moves lymph fluid and supports your body’s natural clearance pathways.

So should you detox? The science says: support, don’t restrict

Major health organisations, including the US National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), conclude that commercial detox diets are unsupported and that healthy lifestyle habits are the evidence-based way to support the body’s natural detox systems.

Instead of deprivation, the research points to balance: fibre-rich whole foods, steady hydration, adequate sleep, regular movement and limiting exposures that overload the liver and lungs.

So… do you need a detox?

Not really. Your liver, kidneys, lungs and gut are already detoxing you every day. What they need isn’t restriction, but support.

The most effective post-holiday reset doesn’t come in a bottle or a box. It looks like eating real food, drinking enough water, sleeping well, moving regularly and cutting back on habits that overload your system.

It’s not glamorous – but it works. And best of all, it’s something you can keep doing long after the holidays (and the snacks) are gone.