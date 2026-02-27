Digital platforms redefine Ramadan engagement

Modern day Muslims are embracing digital platforms to deepen their spiritual journey during the fasting month of Ramadan. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The familiar rhythm of Ramadan – once centred around mosques and surau – is increasingly echoing through smartphones and laptop screens as Muslims embrace digital platforms to deepen their spiritual journey during the fasting month.

From virtual tadarus sessions to livestreamed religious talks and daily dua sharing, technology is reshaping how communities gather, reflect and worship.

For many, the shift offers a way to stay spiritually connected despite work, study or family commitments.

Independent preacher and Circle One community founder Jannatul Makwa Sutikislan, 30, has been running online tadarus programmes since 2023.

Each Ramadan, she sees participation rise as the virtual format for these group Quran recitation sessions makes it easier for people to stay consistent in completing the Quran together.

“This year’s online tadarus programme involves about 100 participants divided into eight groups, mostly women and youths aged 30 and below, including university students and working women,” she said.

Held daily after tarawih prayers via platforms such as Google Meet and WhatsApp video calls, each session is led by an appointed group leader. Participants are given flexibility to make up missed recitations if they have other commitments, she told Bernama.

Importantly, the programme also provides space for elderly or unwell women to participate through tadabbur – reflection and listening to recitations – making the experience inclusive and accessible.

“The Quran does not need us; rather, we need the Quran. Even if we are busy or unable to leave home, find time and a platform to draw closer to the Quran,” she said.

According to Jannatul Makwa, digital platforms have opened wider access to Quran teachers and benefitted those who may not be able to attend physical classes.

Many now see social media as a powerful platform for disseminating spiritual knowledge. (Envato Elements pic)

A similar digital approach is being embraced by teacher and content creator Norsyazwa Riyana Shah Rol Rizal, 21, who shares daily duas, which are prayers or supplications, across her social media platforms under the handle @riyanarzl.

Based in Batu Pahat, Johor, she began posting structured and heartfelt daily supplications during Ramadan 2024. What started as a personal initiative quickly gained momentum.

“I did not expect such an overwhelming response, but the first dua post nearly reached one million views and received very positive feedback,” she said.

Encouraged by the response, she continues sharing duas beyond Ramadan, including on significant days such as Arafah and 1 Rejab, as part of her effort to nurture a sustained culture of supplication within the online community.

A Diploma in Islamic Education graduate from Sultan Ibrahim Islamic University College in Johor, Norsyazwa Riyana believes social media has evolved into a meaningful channel for dakwah.

Rather than serving purely as entertainment, she sees it as a powerful platform for disseminating knowledge, reminders and spiritual reflection to audiences who might not otherwise seek them out.

As Ramadan continues to evolve in a digital age, the essence remains unchanged: community, reflection and devotion. Only now, the gathering may take place not just in prayer halls, but also in virtual rooms that connect hearts across distances.