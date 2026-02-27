Mum cooks Khairul Aming’s recipes for Ramadan side income

Hazwani Hamdan is now earning a side income by cooking the recipes of social media influencer Khairul Aming. (Bernama pic)

KUALA NERUS : What started as a simple attempt to recreate a viral recipe has turned into a heartwarming Ramadan success story for a housewife here.

For Hazwani Hamdan, 36, experimenting with dishes shared by entrepreneur and social media influencer Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, better known as Khairul Aming, was initially just a way to spice up mealtimes for her family.

“I loved how easy the recipes were, and they looked so appetising,” she said with a laugh.

The first dish she tried was plum sauce chicken. She snapped a photo and shared it on WhatsApp, thinking little of it. To her surprise, messages soon began pouring in.

“Friends started asking if they could order. I didn’t expect that at all,” she said when met at her home in Seberang Takir.

With her husband’s blessing, Hazwani took the leap and began accepting orders on the first day of Ramadan. The response from friends and the local community, she said, has been overwhelmingly encouraging.

These days, her home kitchen is busier than ever. She prepares up to 40 packs a day, offering two dishes to keep things manageable while juggling family responsibilities.

Though she describes the income as modest, it has been a meaningful boost – helping to cover daily expenses and easing preparations for Hari Raya next month.

As if that was not exciting enough, a video of her plum sauce chicken has racked up nearly one million views on social media.

Seeing the support has only fuelled her determination.

“It makes me want to work even harder,” she said, smiling. “Maybe one day I can be like Khairul Aming – who knows?”

For Hazwani, a shared recipe has become more than just a meal idea. It is proof that with a little courage and creativity, even a home kitchen can open the door to new opportunities.