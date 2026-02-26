Follow these 5 content creators for Ramadan recipes

Digital creators like Abdul Qayyum Halid (Pisang Caramel Gula Melaka) and Syqin Azrin (Sambal Tokok Jawa) post easy-to-follow Ramadan recipes. (Instagram pics)

PETALING JAYA : Scroll long enough and you’re bound to see a viral cooking video on your feed.

What began as casual kitchen clips has evolved into a serious industry, with many Malaysian creators building full-time careers from their stoves.

And every Ramadan, the same question hits around 4pm: “What should we cook today?” So, if you’re looking for inspiration for your buka puasa spread, here’s who to follow.

Che Sayang Kitchen

Abdul Qayyum Halid’s cooking videos are easy to follow, with voiced step-by-step instructions and practical tips. (Che Sayang Instagram pic)

With over four million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Abdul Qayyum Halid didn’t arrive at success overnight. A data engineer by profession, he suffered six business failures before transitioning into full-time content creation.

Today, he’s known for sharing comforting, hearty meals, drinks and desserts the whole family can enjoy. His videos are easy to follow, complete with voiced step-by-step instructions, practical tips, and a full ingredient list in the caption.

True to his signature tagline, “2 minutes, one recipe,” he kicked off Ramadan 2026 with a buttermilk chicken video and continues to post close to two videos every day.

Follow Che Sayang Kitchen on Instagram.

Syqin Azrin

Syqin Azrin posts videos of student-friendly recipes with minimal ingredients and kitchen equipment. [Syqin Azrin Instagram pic)

She’s not a professional chef and that’s exactly the appeal. Her dishes use minimal ingredients, require no fancy equipment, and are perfect for small kitchens and tight budgets.

Think single-portion meals like one-pot chicken rice, telur dadar masak lemak, and even fun treats like tiramisu French toast.

She kicked off this year’s buka puasa content with a simple yet satisfying “sosej balado”.

Follow Syqin Azrin on Instagram.

Ahmad Hazwan Ramli

Ahmad Hazwan Ramli is famous for recreating popular fast-food favourites at home. (Ahmad Hazwan Ramli Instagram pic)

Living abroad hasn’t stopped Malaysians from craving the flavours of home. Ahmad Hazwan Ramli, now based in New Zealand and formerly a chef at PappaRich Wellington, is one of the country’s best-known food creators.

Hazwan is popular for his at-home takes on brand favourites – from Sukiya-style beef rice bowls and his viral “McWan Muffin” (inspired by McDonald’s) to Wingstop-style wings and KFC-style potato bowls – alongside other Asian dishes.

This Ramadan, he has devised a practical meal-prep guide for his “McWan Muffin”, a protein-and-carb-packed option ideal for sahur or iftar.

He has also shared five make-ahead chicken marinades to keep in the fridge for fuss-free weeknight meals.

Follow Ahmad Hazwan Ramli on Instragram.

Vegan Chef Dave

Kalidevan Murugaya, also known as Chef Dave, specialises in vegan food. (Chef Dave pic)

Finding plant-based Ramadan meals that are both filling and tasty isn’t always easy, but Chef Dave (Kalidevan Murugaya) makes it look effortless.

A chef with over 10 years’ culinary experience, he went vegan in 2019 and now shares fun, easy-to-follow recipe videos in Malay and English, turning classic dishes into plant-based delights.

This Ramadan, check out his videos featuring traditional and sometimes lesser-known Malay recipes, such as kerabu umbut pisang, pais jagung from Sabah, and air katira, a refreshing drink beloved in Johor.

Follow Chef Dave on Instagram.

Khairul Aming

Khairul Aming Kamarulzaman has grown from content creator to successful restaurant owner. (Khairul Aming Instagram pic)

Of course, you can’t forget one of the biggest names in the game: Khairul Aming (Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman).

He transitioned from a mechanical engineering career to become one of Malaysia’s most successful creator-entrepreneurs, going viral in 2018 with his iconic Ramadan series, “30 Days 30 Recipes”.

Despite growing his own food brand and opening a restaurant, he’s back this year with the series for the ninth consecutive Ramadan.

This time around, he’s showing his followers how to make Ayam Sos Plum, as well as five different drinks to break fast, peach cobbler, mantou bread with buttermilk sauce, and more.

Follow Khairul Aming on Instagram.