Why cooking at home may not always be healthier

While cooking at home is often touted as healthier, methods of preparation and portion sizes must be considered too. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : In Malaysia, food is deeply personal. It is how families show care, how traditions are passed down, and how daily life is organised.

So when health concerns arise, the advice is often familiar – cook at home, avoid eating out, limit processed food, eat fresh.

This sounds sensible, especially as obesity, diabetes and heart disease continue to rise nationwide. Eating out more frequently has been linked to poorer long-term health outcomes, including a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

But the relationship between home cooking and health is more complex than it appears.

“Home cooking is often seen as automatically healthier, but that is not always the case,” said Dr Leong Sze Ying, a lecturer at the School of Biosciences, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Taylor’s University.

Spending more time in the kitchen does not necessarily mean meals are nutritionally balanced. Malaysia’s dietary challenges do not stem solely from packaged or factory-made foods.

Many home-cooked dishes are also high in salt, sugar and fat, with frequent frying and large portion sizes.

Traditional cooking methods carry cultural meaning and social value. However, they are not always aligned with modern health needs.

Not all processed food is unhealthy. (Envato Elements pic)

“Processed does not automatically mean unhealthy, and home-cooked does not automatically mean healthy,” Leong said. “What matters is how food is prepared, what ingredients are used, and how much is eaten.”

When discussions focus only on “processed food” they can overlook other important factors such as preparation methods, portion sizes, and the social and economic realities that shape eating habits.

This narrows the conversation about how diets can be improved both at home and across the wider food system.

Food processing itself is not inherently harmful. Many everyday practices support food safety and nutrition.

Pasteurisation protects milk from harmful bacteria. Freezing preserves vegetables while retaining nutrients. Fermentation improves digestibility and flavour. Fortification addresses micronutrient deficiencies. Texture modification allows food to be consumed safely by individuals with physical limitations.

“These are all forms of processing that serve a clear public health purpose,” Leong said. “They improve safety, accessibility and nutrition, especially for vulnerable groups.”

Fermentation helps improves the digestibility and flavour of food. (Envato Elements pic)

To distinguish between types of processing, researchers developed the NOVA food classification system, which categorises foods based on the extent and purpose of industrial processing.

While useful in highlighting risks linked to diets high in ultra-processed foods, it focuses on processing characteristics rather than overall nutritional quality.

Outside academic settings, this nuance is often lost. As a result, foods designed to improve safety and nutrition may be grouped with products intended mainly for convenience and overconsumption.

The issue becomes more pressing as Malaysia’s population ages. Older adults are more likely to experience difficulties with chewing, swallowing, taste perception and appetite, all of which can affect nutritional intake. Studies involving Malaysians aged 60 and above have reported nutrient deficiencies exceeding 80% for several key nutrients.

Dr Leong Sze Ying.

“In older adults, how food is prepared and designed becomes crucial,” Leong said. “Texture, appearance and flavour must be carefully considered so meals remain both safe and enjoyable.”

Several Asian countries with food cultures similar to Malaysia’s have taken steps in this direction.

In Japan, foods for people with swallowing difficulties are guided by the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative, which standardises food textures and liquid thickness to improve safety.

China and South Korea are also expanding the use of nutritionally optimised foods in healthcare and aged-care settings.

Texture, appearance, nutritional value and flavour must be carefully considered when cooking food for older adults. (Envato Elements pic)

In Malaysia, however, adoption has been slower. Food processing is often viewed as something to minimise, while home cooking is idealised even when meals are high in salt, sugar and fat.

“This mindset limits innovation,” Leong said. “We need to move beyond labels and ask whether a food is designed to support health.”

Concerns about excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods remain valid. Many commonly consumed street foods are high in sodium and fat, particularly snacks and main meals. These dietary risks should not be ignored.

However, a more forward-looking approach is to adopt purpose-based thinking about food. Instead of asking whether food is processed, the more useful question may be whether it supports health, safety and sustainable eating habits.

Moving beyond simple labels allows for a more balanced conversation. By recognising that both traditional cooking and modern food technology have roles to play, Malaysia can make more informed choices and improve health outcomes across the lifespan.