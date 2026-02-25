Fennel & Co serves its first ever Ramadan buffet

Fennel & Co marks Ramadan 2026 with the launch of its inaugural Ramadan buffet. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : Ramadan is a time of reflection, gratitude and togetherness – a sacred month where families, friends and communities pause to reconnect and break fast side by side.

Embracing the true spirit of the holy month, Fennel & Co has launched its inaugural Ramadan buffet, inviting guests to gather over a spread designed to nourish both body and soul.

Thoughtfully themed “Ramadan Stories at Fennel & Co”, the buffet is more than a dining experience. It is a celebration of flavours, memories and heartfelt conversations shared across the iftar table – a reminder that the most meaningful moments often unfold over a shared meal.

Every flavourful, spicy dish imaginable makes an appearance at Fennel & Co’s Ramadan spread this month. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

In the spirit of tradition, guests can savour a refined selection of beloved Malay favourites such as Asam Pedas Barramundi, Kerabu Daging Salai, Dalcha, Masak Lemak Cili Api with Telur Itik and Sambal Paru. Each dish has been carefully curated to evoke nostalgia while honouring the comforting flavours many grew up with.

All meat dishes are best paired with fragrant Nasi Minyak Diraja, a speciality rice that complements the rich and warming profiles of the spread. The buffet reflects a balance between heritage and hospitality, offering dishes that feel both familiar and thoughtfully elevated.

For those who appreciate a modern touch, a live carving station serves roast lamb and roast chicken, accompanied by roasted vegetables and thyme sauce.

A live carving station serves up succulent roasts for those who prefer a Western-inspired meal. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Subtle Arabic-inspired additions such as hummus, pita and Lebanese bread add depth to the selection, while a live noodle station and a variety of appetisers ensure there is something for everyone at the table.

No Ramadan gathering is complete without a sweet ending, and the dessert selection provides a generous finale – perfect for lingering conversations long after the call to prayer.

As the sun sets and the fast is broken, Fennel & Co invites diners to slow down, reflect on the blessings of the month and celebrate the bonds that strengthen communities.

During this month centred on compassion, generosity and unity, the restaurant’s flavourful spread offers a warm setting for meaningful reunions.

Fennel & Co’s Ramadan buffet is available from Feb 23-March 15. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Fennel & Co

i2, Stories of Taman Tunku

Jalan Langgak Tunku

Bukit Tunku

50480 Kuala Lumpur

Ramadan buffet: Feb 23-March 15

Early bird promotion: Feb 2-Feb 16

Special rates before tax and service charges:

• RM99 per adult

• RM59 per child aged six to 12

• Free for children below six

Business hours: 8am-10pm daily