Loke orders Prasarana to explain, Apad to probe LRT breakdowns

He also instructed the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) to investigate the incidents and take action against Prasarana if operational lapses are confirmed.
“I take seriously several incidents of disruption involving the Kelana Jaya LRT service at the start of Ramadan.
“The public has the right to demand a more efficient and reliable service,” he said in a Facebook post today.
Many commuters have taken to social media to voice their frustration over repeated disruptions since Ramadan began and after the end of the Chinese New Year holiday.
Service on the line was reported to be disrupted twice today, during both morning and afternoon peak hours.