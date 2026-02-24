Loke orders Prasarana to explain, Apad to probe LRT breakdowns

Kelana Jaya LRT commuters have voiced their frustration on social media over repeated service disruptions during the first days of Ramadan.

PETALING JAYA : Transport minister Loke Siew Fook has directed the CEO of Prasarana Sdn Bhd to provide an explanation for recent disruptions on the Kelana Jaya LRT line and submit a recovery action plan.

He also instructed the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) to investigate the incidents and take action against Prasarana if operational lapses are confirmed.

“I take seriously several incidents of disruption involving the Kelana Jaya LRT service at the start of Ramadan.

“The public has the right to demand a more efficient and reliable service,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Many commuters have taken to social media to voice their frustration over repeated disruptions since Ramadan began and after the end of the Chinese New Year holiday.

Service on the line was reported to be disrupted twice today, during both morning and afternoon peak hours.