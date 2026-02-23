Terengganu exco man confirms probe by authorities

Hanafiah Mat, the Terengganu executive councillor in charge of infrastructure, utilities and rural development, said the investigation began a long time ago. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Terengganu executive councillor confirmed tonight that he was being investigated by authorities, saying the probe had begun a long time ago.

Hanafiah Mat, who oversees the infrastructure, utilities and rural development portfolio, did not state the nature of the investigation and the enforcement agency involved.

In a Facebook post, the Chukai assemblyman said he had handed the relevant documents to the authorities and had his statement taken.

“In that period, I have been very open and cooperated with the authorities,” he said.

Hanafiah also said he would not comment on speculation that was bound to arise in the current political climate and would allow the law to take its course.

“I am a firm believer that one is innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

He also said he believed the public would be able to judge the matter fairly based on the facts and would not be influenced by “baseless perceptions”.

Asked to provide further details, Hanafiah told FMT: “Wait for tomorrow.”

Asked about a news report by Utusan linking him to a court case tomorrow, he said: “They wrote that themselves.”