SUPER launches Kurma 3-in-1 coffee for Ramadan with RM250,000 in prizes

Ryan Bakery is the brand ambassador for SUPER Kurma 3-in-1 coffee. (SUPER pic)

PETALING JAYA : SUPER is marking Ramadan with the launch of its limited-edition Kurma 3-in-1 coffee and a festive campaign offering RM250,000 in prizes to customers nationwide.

The “BUAT RAYA SUPER LAGI! Contest” runs from Feb 17 to March 18, and is open to customers who purchase any SUPER product during the campaign period.

Every purchase of a SUPER product, upon a validated submission of proof of purchase, allows you to redeem Touch ‘n Go (TNG) eWallet credit and be in the running for the Raya bonus draw.

Customers will be entitled to one contest entry for the Raya bonus draw for every SUPER product purchased, or two contest entries for every purchase of the limited-edition SUPER Kurma 3-in-1 coffee.

The “BUAT RAYA SUPER LAGI! Contest” includes five Raya bonuses of RM10,000 each and 10 Raya bonuses of RM5,000 each. In addition, 41,000 TNG eWallet credits worth between RM3 and RM8 are available throughout the contest.

The SUPER Kurma 3-in-1 coffee combines the brand’s coffee mix with the flavour of dates, commonly consumed during the breaking of fast. The coffee can be prepared hot or cold.

SUPER has also appointed popular content creator Ryan Bakery as its brand ambassador to spread awareness of SUPER Kurma 3-in-1 coffee to more Malaysians during the holy month of Ramadan.

Products are available at retail outlets nationwide. Further details on the contest are available on the campaign website.