Court affirms Warisan rep’s Sabah polls victory in Sindumin

PETALING JAYA : The Kota Kinabalu High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the outcome of the election for the Sindumin seat in the Nov 29 Sabah polls.

In dismissing the petition filed by Sipitang PKR chief Wendey Agong Baruh, Justice Dean Wayne Daly ruled that the Warisan candidate’s victory was legitimate, Sinar Harian reported.

The judge ordered Wendey to pay RM20,000 in costs to returning officer Abdul Karim AM Zahari, the Election Commission and Sindumin assemblyman Yusri Pungut.

Yusri won the Sindumin seat on Nov 29 with a majority of 362 votes, defeating his closest contender, Pakatan Harapan candidate Yamani Hafez Musa.

Yusri had faced a 10-cornered contest.