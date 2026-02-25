Tenom is latest Sabah district to be hit by floods

Pitas is the worst-hit district with 527 people evacuated to relief centres, followed by 395 in Beaufort, 352 in Sipitang, 211 in Membakut and 79 in Keningau. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Tenom has become the latest district in Sabah to be affected by floods, with evacuations currently underway and the number of victims yet to be determined.

The Sabah disaster management committee said that as of 8.30pm today, a total of 1,564 people in the state have been forced to evacuate, excluding those in Tenom.

Pitas is the worst-hit district with 527 victims evacuated to relief centres, followed by 395 in Beaufort, 352 in Sipitang, 211 in Membakut and 79 in Keningau.

It said a total of 140 villages were hit by the floods, Bernama reported.