Semporna resort caught serving exotic wildlife to tourists

Pangolins are a fully protected species under Sabah’s Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997. (Sabah wildlife department pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah authorities have raided a resort in Semporna for allegedly serving tourists exotic and protected wildlife, including pangolin, as food.

Sabah wildlife department director Soffian Abu Bakar said yesterday’s raid, conducted jointly by department officials and police, resulted in the seizure of a live pangolin.

“Several individuals have also been summoned to assist in investigations under Sabah’s Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997,” Harian Metro reported him as saying today.

Pangolins are a fully protected species under Schedule 1 of the enactment. Those caught possessing, selling or preparing the animal as food face fines of RM50,000 to RM250,000 and one to five years’ imprisonment if convicted.

“The Sabah wildlife department takes a serious view of all activities involving the preparation of protected wildlife as exotic dishes.

“Such practices are not only illegal but can also harm Sabah’s reputation as a responsible destination for nature tourism,” said Soffian.