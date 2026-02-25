Heavy rain, clogged drains, construction runoff behind TTDI flooding, says govt

An Instagram video, which has gone viral, alleged that works carried out by the national landscape department and JKR have caused repeated flooding on Jalan Abang Haji Openg in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

PETALING JAYA : Repeated flooding on Jalan Abang Haji Openg in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumour, is caused by a combination of unexpected heavy rainfall, reduced public drain capacity, and surface runoff from a nearby construction site, says the housing and local government ministry.

The ministry said it took note of a viral Instagram video yesterday about the incident, which was linked to works under the Bukit Kiara Federal Park Administrative Zone Phase 1B project.

It said the works are being carried out by the national landscape department and the public works department (JKR).

“The investigation also found that utility pipes crossing the public drain reduced the hydraulic flow capacity and contributed to localised overflow.

“Repair and maintenance works are now being carried out,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry said JKR has conducted a comprehensive field audit and begun implementing several measures.

“This includes upgrading a temporary retention pond (silt trap) to increase rainwater holding capacity, clearing sediment deposits in affected drains, installing additional erosion and sediment control structures, and reconfiguring water flow to the outfall point,” it said.

It said close monitoring is ongoing for slope stability, retaining structures, and nearby infrastructure to ensure residents’ safety.

“JKR is also reviewing the capacity of erosion and sediment control systems to handle extreme rainfall events beyond the original design parameters,” it said.

The Bukit Kiara Phase 1B project is expected to be fully completed on July 5, 2027.