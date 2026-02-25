TTDI residents object to pickleball courts, cite noise problem

Khairudin Rahim of the Taman Tun Dr Ismail residents’ association said the proposed pickleball courts should be built indoors if the project went ahead.(Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Taman Tun Dr Ismail residents are objecting to the construction of four pickleball courts on Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, citing the noise they would make when games are played.

A spokesman for the residents’ association, Khairudin Rahim, claimed that the proposed courts, next to Menara Ken, would be located directly behind houses on Lorong Burhanudin Helmi 1.

“Unlike badminton or tennis, the sound of a pickleball game can carry. That’s the problem.

“It will disturb sleep, study, and the (peace) as there will be constant noise from the paddles from morning till night,” he told FMT, adding that pickleball courts should be located away from residential areas or built indoors.

Khairudin also shared a video clip with FMT to highlight the distinctive “pop” produced during pickleball games, taken from another site.

He said it would be better for pickleball courts to be built in enclosed areas with adequate sound proofing if the courts were to be within a housing area.

According to him, they heard that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had issued a stop-work order following an objection by the association.

FMT has contacted DBKL for comment.