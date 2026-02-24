Exempt doctors from car taxes in Sabah, Sarawak as incentive, says senator

Dr RA Lingeshwaran told the Dewan Negara yesterday that the government must think outside the box when formulating measures to retain medical professionals. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A senator has proposed exempting doctors serving in Sabah and Sarawak from car taxes as a one-off incentive to encourage them to work in those states and help address the severe manpower shortage there.

Dr RA Lingeshwaran said that the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak should also consider offering special service allowances to doctors stationed there, on top of the existing allowances in their wage scheme.

He said the number of doctors rejecting postings to Sabah and Sarawak was alarming, with many opting to quit government service if their requests to remain in Peninsular Malaysia were denied.

“This is especially true for specialists, which has led to patients waiting up to six months for their appointments.

“I also propose that the state governments allocate funds to provide additional financial incentives to attract doctors to serve there,” he said in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

Lingeshwaran said health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad had acknowledged that the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff was causing problems in most hospitals nationwide, and that the ministry had developed plans to address the issue.

“The government must think outside the box to retain these professionals, as it will be monetary benefits that ultimately influence whether they stay or leave. Asking them merely to remain in service for the country may not be enough,” he said.

He added that such incentives were necessary because salary schemes were bound by the public service department’s regulations and could not be independently adjusted.

“As such, the state and federal governments must establish strategic cooperation to ensure that all Malaysians have equal access to quality healthcare, regardless of status or geographical location,” he added.

Health news portal CodeBlue reported in December that newly-appointed medical officers, or those eligible from Dec 1, 2024, would receive a smaller regional incentive payment (BIW) than their seniors for transfers to Sabah, Sarawak or Labuan.

Doctors’ groups in Sabah and Sarawak subsequently warned that cutting the BIW allowance risked discouraging doctors from taking up postings in East Malaysia.