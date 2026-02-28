Susan Sarandon praises Spain’s stance on Gaza

Susan Sarandon is in Barcelona to receive a lifetime achievement honour at Spain’s top film awards, the Goyas. (EPA Images pic)

BARCELONA : Veteran Hollywood star Susan Sarandon on Friday praised the Spanish government’s support for Gaza, saying it was “on the right side of history”.

“I think Spain is doing an incredible job,” Sarandon, her voice trembling with emotion, told reporters in Barcelona.

She lauded Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and actors such as Oscar-winner Javier Bardem for taking a strong public stand in support of Palestine.

“When you turn on the TV and see how strong Spain is and how clear you are morally on these issues, it makes you feel less alone,” Sarandon said.

The star of “Thelma and Louise” called Spain’s position “so important” in the United States, which she described as “a place where you feel repression and censorship”.

Spain’s Sanchez has been one of the most outspoken critics of Israel’s war on Gaza, becoming the most senior European leader to refer to the conflict as a “genocide”.

His leftist government broke with European allies in 2024 by recognising a Palestinian state, infuriating Israel.

“Whenever I have seen him, he has been on the right side of history and also said it in a very clear way.” Sarandon said of Sanchez, describing him as “handsome and tall”.

Sanchez thanked Sarandon, writing on X that “it is so moving for me that someone the whole of Spain has admired and respected for years has made such a wonderful public statement about our country”.

She won the 1996 Best Actress Oscar for “Dead Man Walking”, where she played a nun who supports a man sentenced to death.