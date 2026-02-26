Modi says India, Israel agree ‘no place for terrorism in the world’

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a press conference in Jerusalem. (AFP pic)

JERUSALEM : India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on today that India and Israel had pledged to fight terrorism “shoulder to shoulder”, as he concluded a two-day visit focused on deepening strategic ties.

The trip, which has drawn criticism at home, marks Modi’s second visit to Israel as prime minister since he took office in 2014.

“India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world, in any form… We will oppose it shoulder to shoulder.

“We will always oppose it in the future,” Modi said, standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

“Humanity must never become a victim of conflict,” he added.

Modi, who addressed Israel’s parliament a day earlier, spoke of future cooperation between Israel and India in a variety of fields including technology and energy.

“Together, we will move forward towards joint development, joint production, and the transfer of technology,” Modi told journalists.

“At the same time, we will also advance our cooperation in areas such as civil nuclear energy and space,” he said.

Both leaders used the visit to announce a series of initiatives aimed at deepening trade and technological cooperation.

They highlighted progress towards a free trade agreement and expanding investment and innovation links – from semiconductors and artificial intelligence to digital payments integration, including bringing India’s UPI system into the Israeli market.

Israeli officials had framed the visit as an expression of a robust and expanding partnership, with Netanyahu describing Modi as “more than a friend, a brother”.

“The future belongs to those who innovate, and Israel and India are bent on innovation,” Netanyahu said today, standing next to Modi.

“We’re proud ancient civilisations, very proud of our past. But absolutely determined to seize the future, and we can do it better together,” he said.

On Thursday, in the presence of the two leaders, more than a dozen agreements were signed between the two countries in fields such as education, geophysical exploration and artificial intelligence.

‘We feel your pain’

Modi’s visit came as tensions in the Middle East and around the Gaza conflict continue to shape diplomatic calculations in the region.

Despite strengthening ties with Israel, India has sought to maintain a broader regional balance – historically supporting Palestinian statehood while deepening cooperation with Israel.

Modi’s visits and statements often reflect this dual approach: affirming strategic partnership with Israel while reiterating support for peace and diplomatic solutions in the wider Middle East.

He first visited Israel as prime minister in 2017, later travelling separately to Ramallah.

Under Modi, India has taken a “conscious decision… to delink India’s relationship with Israel – from India’s relationship and solidarity with the Palestinian people,” said Ashok Malik from the New Delhi-based think-tank The Asia Group.

“Both are important for India, but both are separate,” Malik said

In a separate press briefing today, India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri, when asked if India would be part of the International Stabilisation Force for Gaza, said that New Delhi was awaiting greater clarity “on the ground”.

“But I can tell you with some conviction… we do have the capacity to contribute at the right time on the ground,” he said.

On Wednesday, Modi told lawmakers at the Israeli parliament that his country stood “firmly” with Israel following Hamas’s attack on Oct 7, 2023.

“I… carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on Oct 7,” Modi said in the Knesset.

“We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond,” he added.

A senior figure of India’s Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi, had criticised Modi’s visit before he arrived in Israel.

In a social media post, Gandhi said she hoped that Modi would mention the killing of “thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza” during his address to the Israeli parliament.

In his speech to Israeli lawmakers, Modi did not say that explicitly, but said that India “supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability”.