Teenage aggression: is media really to blame?

While digital media can influence behaviour, it is rarely the only cause of teenage aggression. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : When teenagers become more irritable, rude or aggressive, many parents instinctively look at the nearest screen.

Is it the phone? The violent video games? Social media drama?

While digital media can influence behaviour, it is rarely the sole cause of teenage aggression, says Dr Aida Harlina Abdul Razak, a consultant psychiatrist.

“Screens are part of modern life. Trying to eliminate them completely is unrealistic,” she said. “The more helpful question is not whether media is to blame, but what else is happening in a teenager’s life.”

Decades of research point to a small but consistent link between exposure to violent media and aggressive behaviour in young people. However, this does not mean every teen who plays shooting games or watches action movies will become violent.

“Media is better understood as a contributing factor, not a root cause,” Aida explained. “If a teen is already under stress or carrying emotional pain, intense content may amplify those feelings.”

She likened it to “heat under a pot”.

“If the pot is already filled with anger or distress, the extra heat can make it boil over. But if a teen has strong support systems and healthy coping skills, the same content may have little impact.”

Adolescence is marked by significant brain development. The emotional centre of the brain, responsible for excitement, fear and reward, is highly active. Meanwhile, the thinking brain – which controls impulses and evaluates consequences – is still maturing and may not fully develop until the mid-20s.

Some teenagers already struggling emotionally may gravitate towards aggressive content because it reflects how they feel. (Envato Elements pic)

“This imbalance makes teenagers more emotionally reactive,” Aida said. “When they consume highly stimulating or violent content, it activates their emotional brain strongly, while their rational brain is still catching up.”

Over time, constant digital stimulation may also make everyday life feel less exciting, increasing a teen’s desire for drama or extreme experiences.

The relationship between aggression and media exposure is complex.

Some teenagers who are already struggling emotionally may gravitate towards intense or aggressive content because it reflects how they feel. Others may become more reactive after repeated exposure.

“Media does not create aggression out of nothing,” she said. “It tends to reinforce or amplify what is already present.”

Parents should also consider other, often stronger, contributors to aggression.

These include family conflict, sleep deprivation, bullying, academic pressure and underlying mental health conditions such as anxiety, ADHD or trauma.

“Sleep deprivation alone can significantly reduce impulse control,” she noted. “A tired teenager is much more likely to snap.”

Aggressive behaviour is often a signal that something deeper needs attention.

Seeking professional help should be considered if aggression becomes too frequent or intense. (Envato Elements pic)

Rather than imposing total bans on devices, Aida recommends guided and balanced use.

“Completely banning phones can drive usage underground and damage trust,” she said. “It is better to set reasonable boundaries together.”

Suggested steps include:

No phones during meals

No screens at least one hour before bedtime

Charging devices outside the bedroom at night

Agreeing on daily limits for gaming and social media

Equally important is modelling healthy behaviour. “If parents are constantly scrolling or arguing online, children notice,” she said. “Teens learn more from what we do than what we say.”

Open communication is crucial. Instead of criticising, parents can ask reflective questions such as: “I notice you seem upset after being online. How does it make you feel?”

“Teens need to feel safe talking about what happens online,” Aida added. “If they fear punishment, they will simply hide it.”

Professional support should be considered if aggression becomes frequent, intense or frightening, or if there are physical fights, threats or property damage.

Warning signs also include withdrawal, hopelessness, major changes in sleep or appetite, or talk of self-harm.

“A mental health professional will assess the full picture,” Aida said. “Media may be one factor, but we need to understand the underlying causes before deciding on the right intervention.”

Ultimately, she believes the conversation should move beyond blame.

“Teenagers are growing up in a demanding, highly connected world,” she said. “Instead of asking what to remove, we should ask how to strengthen them.”

With guidance, boundaries and emotional support, most teens can learn to navigate digital life safely – and respond with thought rather than anger.