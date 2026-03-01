Iran embassy slams attacks in midst of nuclear talks

The Iranian embassy in Kuala Lumpur said a number of civilian sites, including at least one primary girls’ school, were hit by strikes by the US and Israel. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Iran’s embassy in Malaysia has condemned the US-Israel strikes on the country, saying the attacks came while talks to reach a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme were still going on.

The embassy called it a “widespread military aggression” with no legal or political basis, and said it violated Iran’s national sovereignty and the UN charter.

“This attack occurred at a time when Iran and the US were in the midst of a diplomatic process,” it said in a statement.

The embassy claimed many “completely civilian sites” were hit, and said at least one primary girls’ school in southern Iran was among the targets.

It said some 150 children were killed and about 100 injured, with dozens more still trapped under the rubble.

It called the strikes on sites whose civilian nature was fully recognisable a “clear example of a war crime under the Geneva Conventions”.

News reports have also carried claims of a strike on a girls’ school in Minab, in Iran’s Hormozgan province, with heavy casualties.

The embassy said the civilian targets did not match claims by US and Israeli leaders that they were aiming only at military outposts.

On Iran’s next steps, it said Tehran did not want to widen the conflict, but would not step back if more strikes were to take place.

“Iran does not seek to escalate tensions (but) as long as the aggression continues, our country will defend its territory, nation, and sovereignty using all legitimate means,” it said.

It said Iran had no intention or will to target civilians or attack countries in the region, and that any future action was meant to hit only positions and bases of what it called the “aggressor” side, in line with the rules of war.

“Now is the time to defend the country and confront the military aggression carried out by the enemies of Iran and Islam,” it said.

“History proves that Iranians have never surrendered to foreign domination and aggression; this time, too, they will give a strong response to the aggression.”