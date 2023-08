Anwar Ibrahim says his birthplace on mainland Penang has produced several notable figures, aside from himself.

NIBONG TEBAL: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim touted his birthplace of Sungai Bakap here as a town of talents, saying it has produced several notable figures aside from himself.

Anwar said education minister Fadhlina Sidek and Penang governor Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak also hail from the town on the state’s mainland.

“Who could have imagined that in Sungai Bakap we could have a minister, prime minister and even a governor born here,” he said at an election campaign event in Perda Tasek.