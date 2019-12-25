Abolishing critical service allowance a step backwards, says Cuepacs

PETALING JAYA: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has criticised the government’s move to stop paying the critical service incentive (BIPK) to new government servants beginning Jan 1, 2020.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said this action was seen as a step backwards despite the country being on the right track towards “Malaysia Maju”, or developed nation, in 2025.

“This group has received the BIPK for so long. Why must it be abolished?

“Even though this only involves new (government) recruits, Cuepacs still does not agree because it would lead to there being two different groups (of salaries) despite being in the same post,” he told FMT.

The Public Service Department (JPA), in a statement today, had said the abolition of BIPK will only apply to new government servants beginning work from Jan 1, 2020.

JPA said those already enjoying the BIPK will not be affected.

The statement followed a viral social media message questioning the abolition of BIPK.

Adnan said BIPK for new civil service appointees should be retained in view of the high cost of living.

He said a lot of these services are very challenging and, in fact, becoming more critical.

“Cuepacs is also disappointed because this matter was not directly negotiated with us.

“During a time when the civil service is heading towards reformation under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, news of this abolition is very shocking and very disappointing for Cuepacs,” he said.

He said the revocation of the BIPK will lead to more experts leaving the public service, affecting services to the people.

“Therefore, we urge the government to reconsider its decision.”

The executive committee of the Islamic Medical Association Malaysia Malaysia (IMAM) has also opposed the scrapping of the allowance, saying this gave the perception that public healthcare services are no longer critical.

IMAM warned that posts in the public healthcare sector may seem fully filled due to the failure of the civil service to open up new vacancies, but the workload was increasing.

It was reported that the decision would affect government doctors, nurses, engineers and other professionals joining the civil service next year.

JPA said the allowance, which was initiated in 1992, was based on several factors, including a sector’s supply and demand.

“This means a service can be deemed critical (shortage of workers) or otherwise,” it added.

Under the current scheme, government doctors receive a monthly critical allowance of RM750.



