8 cases of H1N1 detected among Sabah children since Dec 15

KOTA KINABALU: Eight H1N1 influenza A cases have been detected among children in Sabah since Dec 15, state Health and People’s Well-being Minister Frankie Poon Ming Fung said.

He said those affected, aged between one and 12 years, were reported to be in stable condition.

“The Health Department has taken measures to prevent the spread of the infection with health education on influenza and ways to prevent the disease,” he said in a statement today.

The statement follows claims, which went viral on Whatsapp, that children were infected by the H1N1 virus after going to a shopping centre here.

Poon said the symptoms of influenza – a seasonal infection of the respiratory system – included flu, sore throat, loss of appetite, headache, muscle and joint pain and lethargy.

The airborne virus was highly infectious, he said, and advised those with symptoms of H1N1 to seek immediate treatment.



