Govt mulls raising Muslim marital age to 18, says AG

PUTRAJAYA: The government is looking into a proposal to increase the minimum age of marriage for Muslims from 16 to 18, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said.

He said it is also looking into introducing more stringent procedures for shariah court judges to take into account before allowing those below 18 to enter into marriage.

“These are among the proposals the Attorney-General’s Chambers is evaluating into how best to safeguard the welfare and interest of children,” Thomas said at the opening of the 11th edition of the legal year here today.

He said his officers were actively involved in the consultation process between the federal government and the states for purposes of uniformity in the law and the drafting of amendments to the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territories) Act 1984.

The government, he said, has taken the lead to introduce restorative justice in the legal system to deal with child offenders.

“The programme aims to divert children under the age of 18 who have committed criminal offences away from the existing criminal justice system and promote children’s rehabilitation,” he said.

Thomas said that under restorative justice, offenders would be given a stern warning before being referred to the Social Welfare Department.

He said the department would undertake counselling, mentoring, education and community work, depending on the nature of the offence.

“This in line with Article 40 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child,” he said.

Thomas said sending children to prison, which may have the effect of turning a good hearted but misguided juvenile to a hardened criminal, must be avoided.

The programme had been started in Sepang in Selangor and in Seremban and Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan last month.



