Warisan lost Kimanis because voters haven’t embraced PH, says Dr M

ALOR SETAR: Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Warisan’s defeat in the Kimanis by-election yesterday could be because voters in that parliamentary constituency had yet to embrace the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

However, he said he was confident the people in Sabah will, in time, understand and appreciate that the government now is better than the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

Warisan, which helms the Sabah state government in Sabah, is allied to PH. Its candidate Karim Bujang lost in the by-election to BN’s Mohamad Alamin by a 2,029-vote majority.

“Everything we do takes time, like the new policy for agriculture … we cannot do it today and expect results overnight,” Mahathir said after attending a dinner function at the Kuala Kedah parliamentary constituency near here last night.

He said PH will carry out a post-mortem to identify the factors that contributed to the defeat and what the people of Sabah thought about the government.

“Yes, we will find out why we lost. The defeat was worse than previously (in the 14th general election). So we want to know why, what caused the people in Sabah to be disappointed with our administration,” he said.

Mahathir said PH and its allies must continue to get closer to the people to find out their problems and try and help resolve them.



