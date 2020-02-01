Transport minister says he has no knowledge of any bribes linked to Airbus

GEORGE TOWN: Transport Minister Loke Siew Took today refused to comment on allegations of bribery involving Airbus and executives of AirAsia and AirAsia X.

He said reporters should ask AirAsia for comments as he had also come to know of the issue through news reports on the issue.

“I don’t know anything about it,” he said.

Loke was asked to comment on an FMT report, quoting The Telegraph from the United Kingdom, stating that two “executives” at AirAsia and AirAsiaX had been mentioned in legal documents listing instances of bribery by Airbus to secure contracts through corrupt middlemen to sell its aircraft worldwide.

The documents are part of a multi-billion dollar settlement reached with anti-graft authorities in Britain, France and the US, after the European plane maker admitted to “endemic levels of bribery across its international business”, the paper said today.

Loke was speaking at a press conference after the launching of the RM500 million Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal upgrading project here.

Also present were Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Chow said the state government was committed to upgrading the wharves in Butterworth.

He said the plan to develop Penang Bay will be brought to the World Forum 10 in Abu Dhabi next week and state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo would head the delegation.



