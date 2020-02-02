Penang’s new Gurney waterfront ready by August 2021, says CM

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government expects the new waterfront on reclaimed land off Gurney Drive to be completed by August 2021, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said the state government would sign an agreement this month appointing consultants for the project, called Gurney Wharf. A tender would be called later for a contractor to start planting trees and plan the landscape as well as ensuring that the project would be completed in the next 18 months.

“We hope by 2021, not only the residents from Pulau Tikus, but also people from Penang will be able to enjoy a new waterfront at Gurney Wharf,” he said at a Chinese New Year open house gathering in Pulau Tikus here, today.

The new waterfront includes a public park. The conceptual master plan was prepared by consultant architects Grant Associates, who had worked on Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay among other projects.



