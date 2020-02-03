Rosmah’s corruption trial delayed as she is unwell

KUALA LUMPUR: The highly anticipated corruption trial of Rosmah Mansor has been delayed after her lawyers informed the High Court that the former prime minister’s wife is on medical leave.

Her lawyer Jagjit Singh told High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that Rosmah was unwell and her doctor had issued a medical certificate on Feb 2 which stated that she was unfit to attend court.

Ad hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram objected to the medical certificate tendered in court.

Last year, Rosmah claimed trial to one count of soliciting RM187.5 million from Saidi Abang Samsudin, managing director of Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, as an inducement to help the company secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project and Maintenance and Operation of Genset/Diesel for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The education ministry project was worth a total of RM1.25 billion through direct negotiations.

She was also charged with two counts of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from Saidi.

Rosmah was charged under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act. The penalty is imprisonment for up to 20 years, fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

