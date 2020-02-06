Bring it on, Zuraida tells Saifuddin on his defamation suit against her

PUTRAJAYA: PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has told party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution to “bring on” his defamation suit over allegations that he had received “millions of ringgit” from PAS and a Kelantan trust fund for the poor.

Speaking to reporters after a dinner event with civil servants at the housing and local government ministry, she said she had seen the legal documents on the suit.

“It’s a defamation suit, I just leave it be. Let them take it to court. I have no issue with that. Bring it on, it’s no problem.”

Previously, it was reported that Saifuddin had sent a letter of demand to Zuraida for slandering him by saying that he had received the money when he was working as the manager of Tabung Amanah Tok Kenali in Kelantan, a foundation that helped the poor in the state.

These remarks were purportedly made during Zuraida’s speech at a PKR gathering at a hotel on Dec 8 last year.

Meanwhile, on her temporary leave of absence as PKR vice-president, she said she did not want to influence the decision of the PKR political bureau.

Zuraida is the subject of an investigation by the PKR disciplinary board over remarks she made against fellow PKR leaders.

A show-cause letter was issued to her on Jan 18. She was given two weeks to respond and has reiterated that she would only answer to the disciplinary board.

Yesterday, it was reported that Zuraida had submitted a letter requesting to take leave from her responsibilities as PKR vice-president until the disciplinary board completes its investigation.

Zuraida’s political secretary, Nor Hizwan Ahmad, confirmed that the letter had been submitted to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim at the PKR headquarters.

Elaborating to reporters this evening, she said it would be more professional to withdraw from her position in the party.

“This is in view of the procedure that when the disciplinary board makes a decision, it would present it to the political bureau.

“Since I am the person in question, it would be more professional for me to withdraw myself so they can make a decision.”

Zuraida added that she did not want to speculate on the results of the investigation or whether she would be joining a different party as a result.



