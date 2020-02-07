Sabah imposes new travel restrictions on non-residents, China nationals

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has imposed new travel restrictions on entry of foreigners as well as Malaysians to protect its borders against the spread of coronavirus although the state is still free of the disease so far.

A statement by the state secretary’s office here today said the state government has expanded the travel restrictions at all points of entry by air, sea or land starting tomorrow.

Under the restrictions:

All foreigners with travel history to mainland China within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the state.

Malaysian citizens who are non-residents of Sabah with travel history to mainland China within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the state.

Sabahans, permanent residents and residents under work pass, students pass, long-term social visit pass or any exemption order, returning from mainland China are subject to a compulsory 14 days’ home quarantine.

All transit passengers originating or passing through mainland China will not be allowed entry into the state..

The statement also advised Chinese nationals still in Sabah to leave before the expiry of their visas.

“Should the visa be expiring, only one visa extension to a maximum of seven days may be granted,” it said.

On Jan 30, the state government suspended all scheduled and chartered flights from China to Sabah on a temporary basis until the situation improves.



