Ranau MP still PKR member, to be issued show-cause letter, says party

KOTA KINABALU: Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin is still a PKR member as he has not been sacked, said Sabah PKR disciplinary bureau chief Sazalye Donol.

This comes after a Facebook posting by Jonathan earlier today, which has since been deleted, denying he was part of the rebel group of PKR MPs who had quit following the sacking of two senior PKR leaders, including former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Sazalye told FMT that he had exchanged texts with Jonathan today and that the latter had claimed he had told party president Anwar Ibrahim he had not quit PKR.

“But the problem is that this denial comes three days after the incident (MPs quitting PKR) and after meeting of MPs with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday.

“Where he pledged his allegiance – to Anwar or Dr Mahathir Mohamad – we don’t know. This is the same for the other 10 MPs led by Azmin,” he said.

It was earlier reported that Jonathan, along with eight others, had quit the party shortly after the sacking of Azmin and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin on Monday.

The eight others are former foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), former works minister Baru Bian (Selangau), Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Ali Biju (Saratok), and Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo).

In the deleted Facebook post, Jonathan had apparently said that for the record, he was still with PKR.

“I also deny that I have agreed to leave the party. I will explain this matter to the party committee and bureau this evening,” he had said.

He replaced the deleted post with: “I will discuss any issue regarding my position in the party with (party) committee members and the bureau this evening.” This was accompanied with the hashtag ‘kekaltenang’ (remain calm).

FMT has tried contacting Jonathan.

Meanwhile, Sazalye said despite this latest U-turn by Jonathan, the latter’s position in the party was subject to PKR’s central disciplinary board.

“A show-cause letter will be issued by the central board but we will hold the hearing here. The central board will only issue the letter based on our recommendation. Let’s be clear, the only ones sacked were Azmin and Zuraida. As for the others, they are still considered members,” he said.

Sazalye pointed out that besides Jonathan, they were looking at issuing show-cause letters to several other division chiefs suspected of being aligned to Azmin’s camp.

“However, all this will only be done after everything (political crisis) settles and calms down,” he said.

Azmin and Zuraida were sacked after attending a gathering with PPBM, Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC as well as other PKR leaders last Sunday.

Meanwhile, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said they had not spoken to Jonathan.

“We have not received any formal notice,” he told reporters after a Pakatan Harapan meeting in Petaling Jaya when asked if Jonathan had informed the party about wanting to return.



