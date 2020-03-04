Wisma Felcra closed for 3 days for Covid-19 sterilisation

KUALA LUMPUR: Wisma Felcra Berhad in Setapak Jaya has been closed immediately beginning today until Friday after one of its board members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, its CEO Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor said all activities and operations at the headquarters had been halted to make way for overall cleaning and sanitisation of the building.

“All staff have been instructed to work from home and were advised not to travel outside the district so that they can be contacted. The headquarters would be back in operations on Monday (March 9).

“All operations at the regional and area levels will continue as usual. The headquarters will keep in constant communication with them to ensure no disruption in the operations of farms and factories,” the statement said.

Nazrul said Felcra had also identified staff who had been in close contact with the board member and all of them had undergone medical screening.

“They are undergoing self-quarantine until the hospital can release the test results.”

The Felcra board member confirmed to be Covid-19 positive is now being treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh and he was identified as having close contact with a UDA Holdings Berhad board member who tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

The Felcra board member was last seen at Wisma Felcra on Feb 25.



