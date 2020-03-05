PMO explains why Dewan Rakyat sitting has been postponed

PETALING JAYA: The decision to postpone the Dewan Rakyat sitting, from March 9 to May 18, is due to several factors, including the need to name the Cabinet first, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The postponement was also to give time to the newly-appointed ministers and deputy ministers to get a better understanding of their ministries and the relevant departments under their purview.

“It is to ensure the appointed ministers are prepared to answer queries, either during the Ministerial Question Time, the question-and-answer sessions, and during the tabling of laws and motions,” it said in a statement.

The PMO said the postponement would also allow MPs to submit their oral and written questions.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong was scheduled to open the Third Meeting of the 14th Parliament on March 9 but it has been postponed due to the change in government on Sunday, leading to concerns it will provide time for buyouts of MPs, especially those from Pakatan Harapan.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin leads a new coalition government following the collapse of the PH government last Monday.

The Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Mohd Ariff Md Yusof recently confirmed that Parliament would sit from May 18 for 15 days.



