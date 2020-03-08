Muhyiddin reaches out to Mahathir for a meeting

PETALING JAYA: A PPBM Supreme Council member said today Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had written a letter to Dr Mahathir Mohamad asking for a meeting between the two after the two split over working with Umno to form a new government.

“Now, we are just waiting for Tun Mahathir to give us a date to meet. We hope Mahathir will meet (Muhyiddin) as soon as possible,” Wan Saiful Wan Jan said in a statement.

He said Muhyiddin told him about the letter during their meeting last Friday.

Wan Saiful, who is National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman, said the majority of PPBM members wanted the party leadership to reunite after a split in the party, which saw Muhyiddin being appointed as the prime minister.

“Let us urge and persuade our top leaders to unite. Our party is built on the strength of three main figures, namely Mahathir, Muhyiddin and Mukhriz,” he said.

He also hoped that people would stop making statements or organise talks that do not benefit anyone.

This comes as Pakatan Harapan leaders, including Mahathir, are expected to kick off a series of nationwide talks to explain to the people the political turmoil over the past few weeks.

Wan Saiful said there was also no need to go to the local or international media to tear down the party.

“Let’s settle it internally in the spirit of being one family,” he urged.

An hour before Muhyiddin was sworn in on March 1, Mahathir had said he felt betrayed by Muhyiddin, who had claimed to have the majority support to form a new government with Umno and PAS.

At a function yesterday in Jitra, Kedah, Mahathir said he felt hurt after being backstabbed.

Mahathir had stated that he was against joining forces with Umno as many of its leaders are facing corruption charges in court.

Mahathir had also said that according to the constitution, Muhyiddin was “not the right prime minister”.

He claimed he was still PPBM chairman and PPBM delegates will decide the matter at a meeting in April.



