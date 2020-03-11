Umno not given enough senior Cabinet posts, says Azalina

PETALING JAYA: Former law minister Azalina Othman Said said today that Umno should have been given more senior posts in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet, explaining there should be “proportionate representation” in a coalition government.

She said her party should have been given “more significant” portfolios such as that of the home; finance; women, family and community development; rural development; and agriculture and agro-based ministries.

“A coalition government should be based on proportionate representation and not dominated by any one party.

“To make it more legitimate, it must have a written agreement between the political parties involved.

“In conclusion, in my opinion, PM8 (Muhyiddin) is the most brilliant politician among Malay leaders in 2020,” she said in a series of Twitter posts today.

The newly minted Perikatan Nasional government currently has 69 ministers and deputy ministers, considerably larger than the previous Pakatan Harapan’s combined total of 50.

Umno holds nine portfolios to PPBM’s 11, while MCA and MIC hold two to make up Barisan Nasional’s total of 11 ministers.



