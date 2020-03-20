15 medical staff down with Covid-19, 1 in ICU

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry said a total of 15 healthcare workers, including three from the private sector, have been infected with the Covi-19 virus.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said one of the 12 government staff is currently in ICU on ventilatory support.

“This virus knows no boundaries, regardless of your race, religion or wealth status, even more so if you are a healthcare worker at the frontline of this war.

“Our simple message to the public today: Please help us to help you. Stay at home,” he said in a short statement.

This comes as authorities repeatedly plead to the public to stay indoors, and not to take part in any outdoor activities including jogging.

The government said it was deploying the army this Sunday to boost enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) which restricts people’s mobility.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



