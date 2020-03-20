Selangor dishes out food aid, eases rentals and taxes in RM128 million stimulus package

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor state government is dishing out RM127.78 million to help those affected by the Covid-19 crisis, including food allowance costing RM1.2 million for some 6,000 health workers throughout the movement restriction order (MCO) period.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari also listed six others to get government assistance, which will include the easing of loan repayments as well as rental exemptions for some licenced traders and hawkers.

Some 80,000 will also be given a one-off payment of RM500, to be distributed after the expiry of MCO.

MORE TO COME

