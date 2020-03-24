106 new cases, 64 in ICU

PETALING JAYA: A total of 106 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday’s record high figure of 212 people.

This brings the total number of people infected with the deadly virus to 1,624 nationwide.

Among the new batch, 43 were traced to the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque held late last month.

The remaining are from other clusters which are still under investigations.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 64 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 27 cases needing respiratory assistance.

He said 24 patients have recovered, bringing the total number discharged so far to 183.

Earlier today, a 71-year-old man became the 15th Covid-19 victim to die from the virus.

The man was suffering from chronic illness, and was admitted to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar on March 18. He was believed to have come in contact with those who attended the Sri Petaling Mosque gathering late last month.

