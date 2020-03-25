Pahang civil servants to give part of pay to Covid-19 fund

KUANTAN: Civil servants in the state are prepared to take a salary cut to contribute to the Pahang Covid-19 Fund for two months beginning in April.

State Secretary Sallehuddin Ishak said this reflects the concern of the 10,000 civil servants for people affected by the spread of Covid-19 such as food sellers, hawkers and taxi drivers who earn a daily wage.

“We obtained the views of associations and representatives of employees before making a decision, and were told that all the grades have agreed on a voluntary salary cut according to what they can afford.

“On behalf of the state government, I want to thank them for showing solidarity with the people of Pahang who are less fortunate,” he said.

Sallehuddin said many civil servants had said they sympathised with the people who earned daily wages and did not have the money to buy essential items.

Voicing their problems on social media, the daily wage earners said they were facing financial difficulties as they had not earned any income since the movement control order enforced on March 18.

Yesterday, Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail launched the Pahang Covid-19 Fund. Anyone wanting to contribute may do so through the Pahang State Treasury, Bank Muamalat account No. 06010002165711 or digital application PahangGo.



