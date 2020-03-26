Penang to hand out free hand sanitisers to all apartments in state

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today announced it will give out free hand sanitisers to all flats, apartments and condominiums as part of its effort to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the sanitisers would be given to each joint management body or management corporation through the respective state assemblymen.

The sanitisers are to be placed at lobbies and entrances of these building. They will be made available in the coming weeks.

Chow also said a batch of infrared thermometers would be sent to the local councils to be used by frontliners.

He also announced that his government had handed over 70,000 medical gloves and 30 sets of personal protective equipment to the Penang Hospital, made possible by the Top Glove company.

Chow said this in his Facebook live address today.

He said details of the interest-free loans for small businesses would be announced by March 31 by the Penang Development Corporation.

This is part of a RM75 million stimulus plan, which includes cash aid and tax waivers announced yesterday, which serves to help low-income earners and small businessmen.

“Those who feel they are not at the receiving end of the stimulus package can feel assured that we have allocated RM30,000 in emergency funds to all state assemblymen, including opposition ones, to help people in their constituencies,” Chow said.

Penang had 74 cases of Covid-19 as at noon today, with one death as of yesterday.

