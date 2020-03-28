320 arrested for defying MCO yesterday

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 320 people for defying the movement control order (MCO) yesterday.

On Thursday, 162 arrests were made, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri said in a special telecast on TV today.

“We believe the arrests by police have improved the compliance rate which now stands at 97%.

“Still, many are not abiding by the MCO. In one district, Friday prayers were still going on despite instructions against it.

“As a result, 116 people were arrested. We know there are five more mosques still having mass prayers.”

Ismail said people staying in gated communities must also follow the MCO.

“We have seen people still jogging in such places and have taken action. MCO applies to all.

“In some places in the Klang Valley, traffic jams have been reported. This shows many are not observing the MCO.”

Police have also closed “rat trails” through which foreigners are entering or leaving the country.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



