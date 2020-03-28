Secondary school exams postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: Major secondary school examinations are being rescheduled because of the extension of the movement control order until April 14.

The ministry said extra time was needed to ensure the curriculum could be finished within the given time-frame.

The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination will be held from Nov 16 to Dec 7, instead of Oct 5 to Nov 19.

For the Form Three Assessment, the examination for the Bahasa Malaysia and English Language papers will held on Sept 28 and Sept 29 respectively.

Dates for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination remain unchanged.

The Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) Semester 2 examination, which was initially scheduled for early May, has been postponed to Nov 18, 19, 23 and 24 while the Semester 3 examination will take place as scheduled on Nov 3, 4, 5, 9 and 10.

The Semester 2 examination was rescheduled to give ample time for schools to manage the remaining second semester, the statement said.

The dates for the STPM Repeat 1 examination have been postponed to Nov 25, 26, 30 and Dec 1 while the Repeat 2 examination has been rescheduled to March 15 to 18, 2021.

The Malaysian University English Test (MUET) Session 1/2020, which was supposed to be held on March 28, has been moved to Sept 5.

The International Language Achievement Test (UPBA), the oral and written examinations for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Ulangan (SPMU), the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) written test remain unchanged.

Other major examinations that have been rescheduled:

The Matriculation Programme Examination (PSPM) Session 2019/2020: Original Date: March 30 until April 6, 2020/ New Date: April 27 until May 4, 2020.

The Preparatory Programme for Bachelor of Teaching (PPISMP): Original Date: May 4 until May 11, 2020/ New Date: June 3 to 12, 2020.

The Malaysian Diploma in Education Programme (PDPM): New Date: April 4 to 6, 2020/ New Date: April 27 to 30, 2020.

The Bachelor in Teaching Programme (PISMP): Original Date: May 4 to 21, 2020/ New Date: June 3 to 18, 2020.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching (PDPP): Original Date: May 4 to 21, 2020/ New Date: June 3 to 18, 2020.



