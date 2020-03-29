Sabah allows 23 to return from Indonesia

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has allowed 23 Malaysians, including 12 participants of a tabligh gathering in Sulawesi, to return from Indonesia through the state.

The Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre said the remaining 11 people are members of the public.

All of them are from Sabah except two who are from other states, the command centre’s chairman, Safar Untong, said.

Eighteen of them arrived in Tawau from Pulau Nunukan, Indonesia, today and were immediately admitted to the Tawau quarantine centre for 14 days’ quarantine.

The remaining five, comprising three adults and two children, are believed to have decided to stay in Nunukan until the movement control order (MCO) is called off, he said.

Safar also said Sabah police have been instructed to increase enforcement of the MCO on business premises after overcrowding was reported in stores and the market in Tawau yesterday.

He said authorities have instructed businesses and factory owners dealing with food production to maintain a high level of hygiene and to disinfect their premises.

He warned that businesses would be shut down immediately if there were any Covid-19 cases linked to them.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



