Test kit shortage hampers Sabah’s anti-virus efforts

KOTA KINABALU: A shortage of test kits to detect Covid-19 infections is hampering the state’s efforts to contain the pandemic, with almost 200 cases reported so far.

Covid-19 reagents are reported to be in short supply in Sabah, resulting in health authorities not being able to track down new positive cases.

No new cases were reported on March 26, a day after Sabah received an unspecified number of test kits donated by a foundation. However, the number of new cases jumped by 15 between Friday and Saturday.

No new cases were reported today.

Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government would do its best to acquire more reagents once supply is available.

He said the state is working closely with health authorities to source for Covid-19 test kits. “We are doing our best to get the supply of reagents,” he said.

On Wednesday, a local charity, the Osimal Foundation, handed over a limited supply of Covid-19 reagents to the Sabah Health Department after the Kota Kinabalu health laboratory had reported that it was no longer able to carry out testing.

The foundation said it was trying to secure more reagents from suppliers overseas.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah remains at 170 cases.

The state government has also ordered that repairs be carried out at several designated quarantine centres because of their dilapidated conditions.

Sabah health director Christina Rundi said complaints were received about the state Fire and Rescue Department academy, Health Ministry Training Institute and Kota Kinabalu Politeknik.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



