Nasi lemak buyers, sellers ordered to do 3 months’ community service

GEORGE TOWN: Twenty-two nasi lemak customers and two sellers were ordered to do three months’ community service by the Magistrate’s Court here today for violating the movement control order (MCO).

The 22 had been caught queuing up to buy nasi lemak from the two sellers at a house in Sungai Pinang, Balik Pulau, at 2am yesterday.

They were charged under Rule 11(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which carries a RM1,000 fine or a jail sentence upon conviction.

Southwest district police chief A Anbalagan said seven juveniles from the group would know their fate on June 18 as the court would receive probation reports from a welfare department officer on their status then.

A probation report contains interviews with the juvenile and his or her family members, and also recommendations on an appropriate penalty as per the Child Act 2001.

As for the other 17, all adults, the court ordered them to start community service three hours daily for three months starting immediately, Anbalagan said.

Policemen on patrol had ordered the group waiting to buy nasi lemak from the kampung house to go home but they were reported to have ignored the warning and were arrested.

