PJ mosque draws praise for helping non-Muslim residents affected by MCO

PETALING JAYA: A mosque in Petaling Jaya has been distributing food to surrounding residents including non-Muslims, winning praise from the public even as Malaysians put up with a barrage of racially charged narratives on social media related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For several days a week, the Al-Islamiah Mosque in Kampung Lindungan, a working class area in Petaling Jaya just a few minutes’ drive from the glittering lights of the Sunway Pyramid mall, has been handing out items such as rice, eggs, biscuits, cooking oil and chicken to surrounding residents.

The items are donations from the public as well as NGOs.

One photograph shared on Facebook showed a group of non-Muslim women lining up in the mosque compound, drawing praise for the mosque management from social media users.

“You are an example to all, especially Muslims,” said one.

Mosque spokesman Muhammad Hafis Asib said the initiative was meant to help those from the B40 category who comprise the majority in the area, many of whom lost their income under the movement control order (MCO).

Hafis said non-Muslims make up about 40% of the residents there.

“We welcome them. We don’t want to let them down. In Islam, anyone who needs help should be given help,” he told FMT.

“We are grateful we are able to do something in such times.”

Hafis also appealed for more funds to purchase essential goods, saying the mosque has limited funding.

Those who wish to donate may transfer funds to the mosque’s Bank Islam account at 1204 7010 0164 05.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



